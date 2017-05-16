Approachable
Mavo uses familiar HTML-based syntax and can be used even by people with no programming experience. This is not wishful thinking; it’s published, peer-reviewed research.
Mavo was released publicly on May 16th, 2017 and is currently in beta. Here be dragons, proceed with caution. Play around with it and let us know if you encounter any bugs! Or, if you just like Mavo and want to tell us, we’d love that too! 😊
Mavo uses familiar HTML-based syntax and can be used even by people with no programming experience. This is not wishful thinking; it’s published, peer-reviewed research.
Mavo’s core functionality can be learned in a few minutes, and is enough to create a vast variety of applications that manage, store, and transform small-scale data.
Design your application with the same design freedom and tools as a static webpage. Mavo works with your markup, not against it.
Mavo has been designed for extensibility from the ground up. Plugins can modify almost every aspect of its behavior and add new powerful functionality.
Mavo apps are keyboard accessible and screen reader friendly out of the box.
We created Mavo because we thought that creating Web applications should be easier than it is today. Monetization is not among our priorities.
To try out editing, log in to Github or watch the video.
<main mv-app="homepage"
mv-storage="https://github.com/mavoweb/data"
mv-plugins="tinymce">
<h1>
<img property="image" alt="">
<span property="name">Your Name</span>
</h1>
<p property="description" class="tinymce"></p>
<div class="links">
<a property class="twitter" title="Twitter">🐦</a>
<a property class="facebook" title="Facebook">f</a>
<a property class="wikipedia" title="Wikipedia">W</a>
</div>
</main>
Watch Video.
<main mv-app="todo" mv-storage="local" mv-mode="edit">
<header>
<h1>My tasks</h1>
<p>[count(done)] done out of [count(task)] total</p>
</header>
<ul>
<li property="task" mv-multiple>
<label>
<input property="done" type="checkbox" />
<span property="taskTitle">Do stuff</span>
</label>
</li>
</ul>
</main>
To try out editing, log in to Github or watch the video.
<main mv-app="portfolio"
mv-storage="http://github.com/mavoweb/data/portfolio">
<header>
<h1><a href="http://julesmuck.com">muck</a></h1>
</header>
<div>
<a property="painting" mv-multiple mv-attribute="none">
<img property="image" />
<p property="name"
mv-default="[readable(to(filename(image), '.'))]">
</p>
</a>
</div>
</main>