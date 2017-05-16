Mavo helps you turn your static HTML into reactive web applications without a single line of programming code and no server backend. Developed in the Haystack Group at MIT CSAIL and led by Lea Verou .

Mavo was released publicly on May 16th, 2017 and is currently in beta. Here be dragons, proceed with caution. Play around with it and let us know if you encounter any bugs! Or, if you just like Mavo and want to tell us , we’d love that too! 😊

We created Mavo because we thought that creating Web applications should be easier than it is today. Monetization is not among our priorities.

Mavo apps are keyboard accessible and screen reader friendly out of the box.

Mavo has been designed for extensibility from the ground up. Plugins can modify almost every aspect of its behavior and add new powerful functionality.

Design your application with the same design freedom and tools as a static webpage . Mavo works with your markup, not against it.

Mavo’s core functionality can be learned in a few minutes , and is enough to create a vast variety of applications that manage, store, and transform small-scale data.

Mavo uses familiar HTML-based syntax and can be used even by people with no programming experience. This is not wishful thinking; it’s published, peer-reviewed research .

Mavo at a glance

To try out editing, log in to Github or watch the video.

Watch Video.

